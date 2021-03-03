Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

press release

'First US Navy ship in decades' docks in Port Sudan

February 25 - 2021 PORT SUDAN A transport ship of the US Military Maritime Transport Command USNS Carson City arrived at Port Sudan harbour on the Red Sea on Wednesday "to enhance maritime security in the region".

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Khartoum said that the arrival of the US naval ship to Sudan is the first in decades, indicating that the ship's arrival refers to the US army's 'readiness to enhance the renewed partnership with the Sudanese Armed Forces.

The visit of USNS Carson City is indicative of a thaw in Sudan-US relations in the wake of the removal of Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in December last year, after 30 years of sanctions.

Hamdok defends unification of Sudanese Pound exchange rate

February 26 - 2021 KHARTOUM During a speech to the leaders of the Sudanese Business and Employers' Federation, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced yesterday that the new government agreed on a number of economic priorities, including the handling of the livelihood distress in the country, controlling inflation, attracting investment, encouraging local production, and implementing the provisions of the Juba Peace Agreement.

Hamdok also emphasised that the transitional government is working to address many of the economic challenges it inherited from the former Al Bashir regime "through an integrated vision and clear priorities."

On unification of the exchange rate, a measure taken by the government last week to halt the ongoing inflation in Sudan, the PM emphasised that it was necessary to remove distortions from production and export on the one hand, and revenues on the other hand.

South Darfur govt vows to 'pursue all those who attack farmers'

March 2 - 2021 NYALA On Thursday, the governor of South Darfur, Mousa Mahdi, announced the arrest of a number of individuals who killed three farmers in the village of Dabanga in El Wehda locality.

COVID-19 in Sudan: Most new cases in Khartoum, El Gezira

March 1 - 2021 KHARTOUM According to the latest official coronavirus figures released on Saturday, Sudan's Ministry of Health announced the registration of 22 new cases, two deaths, and 51 recoveries.

€70 million more EU funding for Sudan's Family Support Programme

March 1 - 2021 KHARTOUM The new phase of the Samarat family support programme in Jebel Aulia locality in Khartoum last week aims to ease the economic impacts of these reforms on the Sudanese and the most vulnerable families.

Sudan govt to control gold exports

March 1 - 2021 KHARTOUM The transitional government set its priorities for the year 2021: Economy, peace, security, foreign relations, and democratic transition. The authorities also established state control over gold exports.

IDMC report: 'New Darfur violence triggers highest number of displaced in six years'

February 28 - 2021 GENEVA A surge in inter-communal attacks in West, South and North Darfur states last month forced more people to flee their homes in three days than in the whole of 2020 in Sudan.

Darfur displaced suffer from severe food crisis

February 27 - 2021 NYALA According to Saleh Eisa, one of the leaders of the displaced in Kalma camp near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, the most prominent challenge currently facing the displaced in Darfur camps is an acute shortage of food.

East Darfur to install 200 solar-powered water supply units

February 27 - 2021 KHARTOUM An agreement to supply and install 200 solar energy units to operate water stations in East Darfur was signed between El Azari Mekki El Sadig International Company and the government of East Darfur in Khartoum on Thursday.

Ministers visit Sudanese banks to monitor currency changes

February 25 - 2021 KHARTOUM A group of ministers visited Sudanese banks yesterday to monitor the procedures regarding the recent adjustment of the Sudanese Pound exchange rate and to address the challenges within the economy and banking system for the Sudanese people.

'Historic step' as Sudan ratifies conventions on torture, disappearance

February 24 - 2021 KHARTOUM / GENEVA The Sudanese government has approved two draft laws to join the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, and the Convention against Torture and Cruel Punishment.