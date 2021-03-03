Somalia: Troops Kill 10 Al-Shabaab Militants

Somali National Army's(SNA) elite forces on Tuesday killed ten al-Shabab militants and injured several during a special operation near Jowhar town, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle State in Somalia.

Hassan Mohamed Osman, Commander of Commandos Unit 7 told SNA Radio Mogadishu the operation was conducted following an intelligence report about an imminent al-Shabab attack targeting local residents.

"We killed 10 terrorist militants and injured several others in a successful military operation in which we conducted Gambole location about 48 Km to Jowhar town in middle Shabelle region in Hirshabelle State this morning", said Osman.

He did not clarify whether there were casualties on SNA's Commandos division during the operation.