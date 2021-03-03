Somalia: MP Dies of Covid-19 in Mogadishu

2 March 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A member of the Somali national assembly Ahmed Dhimbil has passed away after contracting the Covid-19 in Mogadishu.

The MP who has been admitted to Martini hospital days ago has succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, according to his colleagues in parlaiment.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo offered condolences to the family and friends of the late lawmaker, described him as a statesman who served his nation deligently.

The covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 220 people in Somalia since last year and now the second wave virus is wreaking havoc in the country.

