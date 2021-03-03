Namibia: Football Revival Begins

The good news is that organised football will return to an arena near you on 17 April, says the Namibia Football Association [NFA].

The not so good news is that no spectators will be allowed in football stadiums due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

On Monday, NFA instructed all its affiliates - the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL), the three first division streams, the regional second division leagues and the Women's Super League - to begin preparing in earnest for the return to action, albeit briefly, as the compressed campaign will end on 31 July.

The MTC FA Cup will also be played during this period, while The Namibian Newspaper Cup, which was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is pencilled in for August.

While the status quo remains in the lower divisions in terms of composition, the new top-flight league will only comprise 12 teams. These are Black Africa, Blue Waters, Citizens, Civics, Eleven Arrows, Julinho Sporting, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Tura Magic, Young African and Young Brazilians.

The dozen clubs resigned from the excommunicated Namibia Premier League, which still harbours hopes of operating as an independent football entity with no ties to the NFA and, by extension Fifa.

"The rest have opted not to apply," said NFA football coordinator Mabos Vries in relation to the absence African Stars, Life Fighters, Okahandja United and Unam from the NFPL roster.

The 2020-21 season has been abbreviated to "give the NFA ample time to prepare for the kickoff of the 2021/22 football season starting in September 2021, and ending in May 2022, to align our football season in accordance with that of our mother body, Fifa", NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos explained in his memo to participating clubs.

The MTC Cup will start with preliminary rounds for the three first division streams and the regional second division league to determine the qualifiers for the knockout round of the competition. This means the last 32 stage will be made up of the 14 regions, six of the nationwide first divisions (two from each stream) and the 12 NPFL clubs.

"The final dates of the MTC NFA Cup will be communicated once confirmed with the sponsor," Cosmos said.

Registration of players will commence shortly, however, clubs are encouraged to begin assembling squads.

Cosmos said the transfer fee payable between clubs to clear players will be referred to the NFA executive committee for approval on 26 and 27 March, while funds to help clubs with pre-season preparations such as the booking of stadiums for training, and buying training equipment are available.

Furthermore, The Namibian Newspaper Cup and Standard Bank Namibia have reconfirmed their support for the annual youth development competition, said Cosmos.

"This competition was traditionally held over the Easter weekend, attracting thousands of football lovers. However, due to unforeseen circumstances mainly caused by Covid-19, the NFA and its sponsors mutually agreed to find another suitable date during the August 2021 holidays to stage the Newspaper Cup. The competition may return to its traditional slot of the Easter long weekend in 2022, but only time will tell," said Cosmos.

With the recent NFA Women's Super Cup concluded, the women's desk is working on a five-year plan to develop, promote and establish regional structures to take Namibian women's football to greater heights.

The Namibia Referees Association initiated a recruitment campaign for new entrants during November 2019, while it conducted various training workshops for beginners throughout Namibia's 14 regions.