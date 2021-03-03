Nigeria: NLC Plans Protest Over Bid to Decentralise Minimum Wage Negotiation

3 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The organised labour is planning a national demonstration to protest plans by the National Assembly to decentralise minimum wage negotiations.

The protest, to hold on March 10, followed the ongoing efforts to transfer the national minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent legislative list.

The labour movement also frowned on the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country, threatening to picket petrol stations hoarding petroleum products.

These decisions were taken yesterday at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

NLC President, Dr. Ayuba Wabba, told reporters after the meeting that the attention of workers had been drawn to a bill sponsored by Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed, a member of the National Assembly representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, which seeks to move the national minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list in the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He said the NLC also rejected another bill to establish State Judicial Councils.

Wabba said the NLC viewed the moves to decentralise the minimum wage negotiations as politically motivated.

"After careful deliberations of the issues, the NEC decided that there will be a national protest commencing from March 10 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and especially the National Assembly. NEC resolved that the protest will be concurrently held in all the 36 states of the federation and to the different state Houses of Assembly across Nigeria," he added.

He said the protest was to make a strong statement that Nigerian workers "would not allow hard-fought rights, which are global standards, to be bastardised by opportunistic and narrow-minded politicians."

He stated that apart from creating minimum wage variations across states, it will introduce politics into the wage determination and negate the collective bargaining principle.

"It will lead to a hostile industrial space with diminished productivity and national security implications.

"In the light of the foregoing, the NEC called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow fifth columnists masquerading as politicians to derail his government by railroading the legislature into removing the national minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list," he said.

Wabba added that the NEC has empowered the NLC leadership to work with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to actualise workers' objective in this direction.

He also expressed concern about the hoarding of petroleum products, which is causing a scarcity in major cities.

"The NEC warned that should the current artificial scarcity persists, that the various leadership structures of the NLC should picket petrol stations found to be inflicting pains on Nigerians," he stated.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.