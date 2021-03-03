Nigeria: Drama As Native Doctor Accompanies Sowore to Court in Alleged Unlawful Assembly Trial

3 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

There was mild drama yesterday as a native doctor joined teaming supporters who accompanied an activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowore to court over his alleged unlawful assembly trial.

Sowore and four others are standing trial before a Magistrate Court in Wuse, Abuja for embarking on a protest against New Year's ' cross-over night ' ban.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and incitement.

However at the resumed trial yesterday, outside the usual supporters that followed Sowore to court in most of his trial, an unidentified man clad in the outfit of a native doctor followed Sowore right into the courtroom where the trial was taking place.

The sight momentarily attracted the attention of other litigants and court staff, who wondered what the man decked in full regalia of a native doctor was doing in court.

But to Sowore, the man was like any other Nigerian who came to show his support for him.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello has adjourned till May 7 for continuation of the.

She adjourned after the defendants' lawyer, Mr. Marshal Abubakar, cross-examined the prosecution witness, who said he was part of the team that arrested the defendants on the early hours of January 1, for the alleged offences.

The witness had told the court that Sowore and his co-defendants were arrested for conspiracy, unlawful assembly and inciting public disturbance.

The witness who is a police officer stated that the defendants were arrested by a team of policemen at the Lokogoma junction area of Abuja metropolis.

However, under cross examination, the witness admitted that he did not personally arrest Sowore.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.