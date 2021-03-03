Namibia: Diekmann Improving By Leaps and Bounds

NAMIBIA's Olympic-bound rower Maike Diekmann was unable to compete in the World Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships over the weekend due to technical issues, but still posted a fast unofficial time that would have earned her a medal.

Diekmann, who is currently based in Port Alfred, South Africa where she is training and preparing for the Olympics, said she was excluded from the Open Women's 2000m race due to internet connection problems.

"I unfortunately had some technical difficulties for the race; it was an internet latency issue. In order to compete, a minimum latency is needed and I wasn't able to be included in the race due to it, while our backup internet source was also not working," she said.

"What upset me most was that so many people from all over the world were ready to cheer me on and support me, only to realise that I wasn't in the race," she added.

Diekmann decided to compete in any case on her own rowing machine and posted a new personal best time of six minutes 48,7 seconds, which was nearly nine seconds faster than her previous best of 6:57,6, while it would also have won her the silver medal had she competed.

The ófficial' race was won by Kirsten Kline of the United States in 6:45,8, followed by Sophie Souwer of the Netherlands (6:49,0), while Marilou Tardif of Canada came third in 6:54,7.

While upset at not being able to compete, Diekmann said she was heartened by her time.

"This time was a big new personal best for me and I was very stoked with it, also with the way I handled the situation and the fact that I didn't get unsettled. Two years ago I think I would have acted differently, and this just indicates to me how far I have come as an elite athlete over the last few years. That I am able to stay calm in situations that I can't control, which will be a big plus once we get racing on the water again, where we are out in the elements and things don't go according to plan," she said.

"On the bright side that PB (personal best time) is a huge confidence booster and a reminder that my training has been working and that I am on the right track for Tokyo. My body and mind are the strongest they have ever been and this is very exciting," she added.

Diekmann said that not a lot of the top rowers that she will face at the Olympic Games were in action, although she drew great satisfaction from beating Souwers, who is a member of the Dutch Olympic squad.

Ït gives me immense confidence to have been able to beat her time in this event. Putting out a performance like this as well as posting a new PB has given me a huge confidence boost and I know that I will have a big mindset shift about my racing that's to come in the new season and in Tokyo," she said.

Diekmann is now planning to compete in Europe but added that she needs financial support to help her realise her ambitions.

"I am planning to leave for Italy in a few weeks time to join a few international rowers for a three-week training camp, which will be highly beneficial for my preparation. I'm also planning to race at World II and III in Switzerland and Italy, but I am struggling to find funding for these trips to Europe at the moment," she said.

"I am very grateful to the Janine & Suzelle Davin Sport Trust Fund that will cover some of the costs, as well as the IOC Olympic Solidarity scholarship that has been supporting me all the way from the beginning. These tours to Europe are unfortunately very costly and I am hoping that by reaching out to the people and companies of Namibia, that anyone who would like to support me and be part of my journey will get in touch on my Facebook or Instagram page: @Maike Rowing, or via my coach's email at [email protected]," she added.