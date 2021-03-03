Nigeria: ACF Expresses Concern Over Stoppage of Food Supply to South

3 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern over the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers to halt movements of food items from the North to the South.

The ACF made the observation in a statement issued by its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, and made it available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Ogbe said the action of the union would only complicate the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.

"There is no need mounting a blockade by one section of the country against the other.

"We believe that whatever may be the difficulties of their members in operating in other parts of the country, ACF leadership led by me is willing to help solve them," he said.

Ogbe noted that Nigeria was not at war and therefore, such drastic action was unnecessary.

"This extreme measure is not progressive and even counter-productive.

"We, therefore, call on the leadership of the union to put a halt to their embargo and blockade in the interest of peace and unity of the country."

