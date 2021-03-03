Botswana: Covid-19 Cases Rise in Mahalapye Sub-District

Mahalapye — Mahalapye sub-district continues to experience a sharp rise in numbers of positive COVID-19 cases due to lack of adherence to protocols.

Giving an update on the sub-district's COVID-19 situation on March 1, Mahalapye District Health Management Team (DHMT) coordinator, Ms Thandie Kgosiesele said the rise was putting pressure on the district COVID-19 team and other resources, particularly transport.

"It has become difficult, if not impossible, to do case management and contact tracing. Despite this, the DHMT is trying with all it has to do the best it can in terms of contact tracing, case management and case finding," she said.

Ms Kgosiesele however said sister institutions within the district were resourceful particularly in terms of transport. Hence, she said the district was relatively able to carry out the COVID-19 related activities.

As at February 27, the cumulative COVID-19 positive cases within the sub-district was 1 090 and 11 deaths, the DHMT coordinator said.

Currently, she said 21 384 people were tested for COVID-19 in the district of which 12 177 were tested using the PCR test whilst 9 207 were for Rapid Antigen Test.

"The active cases are 145 and those who are in facility isolation are 50 while those in home isolation are 95. The total number of those quarantined is 522, with 5 in facilities. 517 people are in home quarantine and 934 have recovered," she added.

Another challenge, Ms Kgosiesele said was the increase of COVID-19 cases in highly populated institutions such as schools, shops and churches.

This, she said was mainly attributed to lack of social distancing.

Therefore, she emphasised the need for the district leadership to continuously encourage the community to adhere to all the set COVID-19 protocols and also to continue educating and enforcing adherence to protocols.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>