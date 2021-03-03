Botswana: Covid-19 Cases Rise in Mahalapye Sub-District

2 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Lorato Gaofise

Mahalapye — Mahalapye sub-district continues to experience a sharp rise in numbers of positive COVID-19 cases due to lack of adherence to protocols.

Giving an update on the sub-district's COVID-19 situation on March 1, Mahalapye District Health Management Team (DHMT) coordinator, Ms Thandie Kgosiesele said the rise was putting pressure on the district COVID-19 team and other resources, particularly transport.

"It has become difficult, if not impossible, to do case management and contact tracing. Despite this, the DHMT is trying with all it has to do the best it can in terms of contact tracing, case management and case finding," she said.

Ms Kgosiesele however said sister institutions within the district were resourceful particularly in terms of transport. Hence, she said the district was relatively able to carry out the COVID-19 related activities.

As at February 27, the cumulative COVID-19 positive cases within the sub-district was 1 090 and 11 deaths, the DHMT coordinator said.

Currently, she said 21 384 people were tested for COVID-19 in the district of which 12 177 were tested using the PCR test whilst 9 207 were for Rapid Antigen Test.

"The active cases are 145 and those who are in facility isolation are 50 while those in home isolation are 95. The total number of those quarantined is 522, with 5 in facilities. 517 people are in home quarantine and 934 have recovered," she added.

Another challenge, Ms Kgosiesele said was the increase of COVID-19 cases in highly populated institutions such as schools, shops and churches.

This, she said was mainly attributed to lack of social distancing.

Therefore, she emphasised the need for the district leadership to continuously encourage the community to adhere to all the set COVID-19 protocols and also to continue educating and enforcing adherence to protocols.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.