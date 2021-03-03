Gambia: Veteran Journalist Ba Trawally Laid to Rest

Gambian veteran journalist, Ba Trawally, who died on Monday 1st March, 2021, aged 91, was laid to rest on Tuesday at the Latrikunda German Cemetery.

Hundreds of mourners converged at the home of the veteran journalist at Latrikunda in the early morning of Tuesday 2nd March, 2021, to pay their last respect to the departed soul. They later converged at the Latrikunda mosque where various speakers hailed the achievements the deceased accomplished during his lifetime.

Ba was not only a journalist, but a philanthropist, politician, educationist, and social worker too. He was one of the first non-Aku qualified teachers during the colonial era.

The funeral service was attended by the Minister of Information, Ebrima Sillah, National Assembly Member for Serrekunda West constituency Madi Ceesay, among other National Assembly Members, former civil servants, Islamic scholars, board members of the Gambia Press Union, and veteran journalists etc.

Imam Basir, the Imam of Latrikunda mosque, described Ba Trawally as a good practicing Muslim, a lover and supporter of the welfare of his community.

Demba Ali Jawo, a veteran journalist referred to Ba as an inspiration to Gambian journalism.

"Ba has inspired a lot of us to become great Journalists," he said.

Pa Modou Faal, speaking on behalf of the GPU, said Ba was a great pillar in the development of the union.

"Ba was the first treasurer of the Press Union. He played a great role in shaping the growth of the Union," he said.

Many Gambians wrote tributes to the veteran journalist. Among them include the Gambian historian, Hasoum Ceesay.

"When my good friend Alhaji B. M. Tarawally aka Ba Tarawally died on Monday, March 1, The Gambia lost its last surviving journalist of the immediate pre-and post-independence era," Ceesay said.

The renowned Gambian historian added that Ba was also a founder member of at least five political parties between 1958 and 1975, and also a pioneer lexicographer and one of the first non-Aku qualified teachers.

MUHAMMED S. BAH (MS)