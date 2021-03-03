Zimbabwe: Minister Allays Power Outage Fears

3 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Government has allayed fears of electricity challenges, following long hours of power outages disrupting businesses in some parts of central Harare on Monday.

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda said there was no need to panic.

"We do not have power generation issues and the problem that was experienced are faults which can be corrected without much inconvenience caused.

"The problems will be looked at by engineers and technicians, but I think they are just faults occasioned by the heavy rains. We could have been worried if there was a problem in generation," said Minister Soda.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.