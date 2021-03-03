Liberia: Community Leaders Urged to Be Transformative

Montserrado County District #9 Representative-elect, Frank Sarah Foko has challenged community leaders to transform their various communities thru development for the betterment of the people and the nation at large. He urged community leaders to develop action plans to address matters confronting communities, including district#9.

Speaking Sunday during the induction of the community leadership headed by Chairman Eric K. B. Stanley, III, for the second time at the Willie K. Green Memorial School on the Mighty Barrolle Practice Ground in Airfield Sinkor, thenewlly elected Montserrado lawmaker noted it is about time for community dwellers and their leadership to undertake initiatives to transform their own lives their areas.

He said the empowerment of community dwellers through vocational education will go a long way to prevent unnecessary confusion and unproductive ventures being carried out in more communities across the country.

He observed that lack of vocational and technical skills among Liberians has created serious social and economic problem for more community dwellers, especially the youth.

Rep. Foko promised to embark on vocational and technical training programs in various communities in the district when he is certificated by the National Elections Commission after the electoral dispute case at the Supreme Court of Liberia.

He said Liberians should not expect everything from government all the times, but they should engage into meaningful ventures that could improve their living standards and the society.

He assured the residents of Raymond Field Community that plans are underway to bring electricity to the community as soon as possible.

At the same time the lawmaker warned young people in the community to desist from violence, stressing that violence cannot solve any problem.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Raymond Field Community, Mr. Eric K. B. Stanley said his administration will embark on several development projects, including sanitation.

Chairman Stanley recalled that during his first term in office, he implemented various projects such as water, electricity and scholarship programs for students in the community.

He said individuals and institutions offered scholarships for students who maintain A and B avarages in schools. He urged community dwellers to continue to work with his leadership to improve development of the community.

Those inducted are Eric K. B. Stanley, III Chairman; Alberta Z. Harmadu, Co-Chair; John Darkolon, Secretary General; Joseph S. Parker, Assistant Secretary General; James D. Seh, Financial Secretary; Garmal G. Gray, Treasure; Moses Bacon, Chaplain; Sandra Y. Wilson, Chairlady; Fotee B. Palgar, Co-Chairlady; Kolwuo T. Flomo Youth Chairman and Darlington Dukuly Keller, Co-chairman, respectively.