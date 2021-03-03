Liberia: House Passes Rural Teachers Fund Act

2 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

-pending Senate concurrence

The House of Representatives has passed an act to amend Chapter 9 financing education of the new education reform act of 2011, Title 10, Liberia revised code to provide for section 9.2 and all other

subsections for the establishment of rural teachers incentive fund. Accordingly, the act has been forwarded to the Liberian Senate for its concurrence.

In March 2020, a discharge petition, which emanated from a communicationby River Gee County electoral district #1 Representative AlexanderPoure, was discussed by plenary and that body subsequently mandated a five-member specialized committee to work on the proposed amendment of the education reform act of 2011.

According to report, during the process of analysis, review and consultation, the committee engaged key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education, Liberia Revenue Authority and the National

Liberia Lottery Authority about the amendment.

The committee headed by Maryland County district #1 Representative P. Mike Jurry noted that the Ministry of Education approved the establishment of the Rural Teachers Incentive Fund, describing it as a good step in attracting teachers to rural communities in Liberia.

"The MOE prays that the establishment of this fund will help the ministry realize some of its plans to provide housing to teachers and incentives as pull factors for teachers to take up assignment in rural

communities", the reported noted.

For its part, the LRA indicated that the small tax amounts levied on certain goods and commodities within the country for generating revenue for the rural teacher's incentive fund are considerably acceptable and granted for the purpose.

At the same time the committee also noted that the NLLA is support of the rural teacher's incentive fund as they exclaimed the tax amounts are invariably infinitesimal to their clients and affordable. Other members of the committee are: Nimba County Representative Johnson N. Gwaikolo, Sinoe County Representatve Matthew Zarzar and Grand Gedeh County Representative KanieWesso

