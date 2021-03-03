Liberia: School Administrator Rejects Fake Inspectors

2 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye

Two individuals posting as inspectors from the office of Montserrado County District Education Officer have been turned away by the administrator of the Christ Shield Academy School in Johnsonville Township.

The two alleged impersonators had gone to inspect the school's premises without any official identification cards to prove they are employees of the Ministry of Education.

The Principal of the Christ Shield Academy School Rev. LawranceAmma Pearson narrated to this paper that it was very unfortunate to see the DEO office sending people, who bear no identity, at his institution.

He said due to their undefined status, the school did not allow them into its premises.

Rev. Pearson noted that as administrator of the school, he is very careful who he speaks with and the appearance of the two men at the school without any identity is something that needs urgent attention.

He underscored the need for the Ministry of Education to ensure that people being dispatched to private schools for inspection purposes to be properly identified.

"Our institution is a private school that is registered with the Ministry of Education to provide education services and is working in partnership with the government, but what our school will not accept is for just anybody to walk unto its campus, as a government inspector, who bears no proper identification card to solicit vital information about the school." Rev. Pearson stressed.

He added the Christ Shield Academy School, which has a total enrollment of 120 students will not do business or speak with people who are not properly identified save the institution from any embarrassment.

According to him, the Ministry of Education has requested his school to provide a five-year operational plan, disclosing that the school intends to introduce computer training program to enhance learning of students.

