Zimbabwe: RBZ Auction Bid Rates Remain Within Stable Margins

3 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign exchange auction bidding rates being offered by traders this week continued to navigate within stable margins as total allotments to industry reached US$37 million.

A trading update released at the close of business Tuesday showed that at the main auction platform, the highest bid rate offered was $87 whilst the lowest rate reached $82.

The rates at the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) platform reached a high of $88 and a low of $82 in what market watchers have described as a signal indicating the possibility of long-term exchange rate stability.

The official exchange rate maintained the same premium reached last week of $83.88 against US$1, maintaining a close range with the parallel market rates.

Foreign currency is readily accessible at $100 against the greenback for both transfers and cash transactions.

A total 304 bids were received at the main auction platform with a total amount US$32 million being allotted.

Priority was directed towards productivity needs which saw raw materials receiving US$13.5 million, machinery and equipment US$5 million, consumables US$2.6 million, services US$2.6 million, retail and distribution US$2.6 million among other needs.

On the SME platform, a total 236 bids were received with a total US$3.1 million being allotted.

Raw materials were allotted US$761 350, machinery and equipment US$540 545, consumables US$676 256, services US$422 505, retail and distribution US$246 103, fuel US$215 829 and pharmaceuticals US$211 727 among other needs.

In a recent Monetary Policy Statement, the central bank committed to putting in place mechanisms aimed at mopping up excess liquidity and instilling discipline in a bid to achieve the broad benefits associated with exchange rate stability.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.