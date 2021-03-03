Tanzania Doubles Efforts to End Spread of HIV By 2030

3 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — The government has unveiled its plan aimed at containing the spread of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) by 2030.

Speaking during celebrations of 'Zero Discrimination Day for people with HIV' on Monday, Ms Ummy Nderiananga, Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Persons with Disabilities said a number of issues will have to be done to achieve the long-term goal.

She said that there have been amendments to the laws for people with HIV in 2020 that made it possible for self-testing to take place.

She also said they ensured that there was supply of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) for free in all medical centres countrywide and policy improvement.

"The betterment in servicing people with HIV has led to an increase of people who are on medications (ARVs) whereas we currently have about 1.2 million people up to now," she says.

She added: "With the new budget planning and discussion which is set to start soon, the government will also set aside plans to stop new cases of HIV in its totality whilst increasing awareness on the matter across the country."

According to her, there is still the problem of extreme discrimination and lack of education especially in rural areas whereas people with HIV choose to stay hidden so as to avoid being discriminated.

Read the original article on Citizen.

