Tanzania: Over 25 Priests, 60 Nuns Have Died in 60 Days, Says Tec

3 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The General Secretary of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Father Charles Kitima has on Wednesday March 3, said that more than 25 priests, 60 sisters and two elders of the laity have died within two months of various causes including respiratory challenges.

Father Kitima made the remarks while addressing the media on various issues, especially the Covid epidemic, urging church members to continue taking precautions against the disease in accordance with health ministry guidelines.

In a statement, Kitima, who served as Vice Chancellor of St. Augustine University (Saut), said the deaths occurred between mid December and February in different parts of the country.

"Please continue taking precautions against this disease by following the instructions of the Ministry of Health. Priests are dying and sisters are dying but this number within two months has shocked us especially considering the Government has strengthened better health systems," said Kitima.

He said TEC president Gervas Nyaisonga had already distributed guidelines to bishops of various dioceses on measures to protect themselves against Covid while providing services.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.