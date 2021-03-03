Namibia: NFA Announce Transitional League Season to Start in April

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) transitional leagues for the 2020/2021 Football Season are slated to kick-off on April 17 and will run until July 31.

This is revealed by Secretary General Franco Cosmos in his latest SG Brief to the NFA members.

The season comprises of the following football products: The Namibia Premier Football League [NPFL], three First Division Streams, Regional Second Division Leagues, and the Women Super League.

Leagues format, and rules and regulations will be communicated at the later stage after the NFA Executive Committee meeting, to be held on March 26 and 27, 2021.

The SG brief also indicates that the MTC NFA Cup will commence with the preliminary rounds for the three First Division Streams and Regional Second Division League.

The preliminary rounds will determine the qualifiers for the knock-out round of the competition proper comprising of thirty-two teams, representing the fourteen regions, six of the Nationwide First Division, two of each stream, and the twelve of the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL).

The NPFL consist of Black Africa, Blue Waters, Citizens, Civics, Eleven Arrows, Julinho Sporting, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Tura Magic, Young African and Young Brazilians, and Cosmos directs that these clubs resign from the expelled Namibia Premier League.

The final dates of the MTC NFA Cup will be communicated once confirmed with the sponsor, MTC.

Cosmos confirms that the disbursements of funds to help clubs with pre-season preparations such as bookings of stadia for training, buying training equipment, etc will follow in due course.

Both the Leagues, as well as the MTC NFA Cup, will be played back-to-back and will culminate with the MTC NFA Cup Final on July 31.

"This will give the association ample time to prepare for the kick-off of the 2021/22 Football Season starting in September 2021, and ending May 2022, to align our football season under that of our mother-body, FIFA," states Cosmos.

Regarding the current regulations and protocols directing the COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators will be allowed in football stadia, unless otherwise communicated by the Association.

All members must ensure that the NFA honors and respects these national directives.

Source: www.nfa.org.na