South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube Meets Chief Financial Officers Ahead of the Tabling of the People's Budget

2 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Statement by the MEC for Finance Nomusa Dube-Ncube ahead of her engagement with Chief Financial Officers

On the 9th March I am scheduled to present the most important provincial budget since the country slipped into recession which has been compounded by the outbreak of COVID-19.

As the Provincial Treasury, our main role during this period is to ensure the deployment of resources to all government departments, entities and municipalities.

Importantly, ahead of the tabling of the People's Budget, I am scheduled to address Chief Financial Officers representing different municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Through the Provincial Treasury, I have pledged to work with CFOs in government departments and all municipalities. I remain confident of their co-operation.

Working with CFOs is very important because, the accounting profession is the one which is clearly imbued with the public interest.

In managing public money properly, we must demonstrate our commitment to take charge of our future and accelerate service delivery for the benefit of ordinary members of society.

This meeting is convened under the auspices of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Standards Board.

