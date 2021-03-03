South Africa: National Development Agency Responds to Newzroom Afrika Interview On Criminal Assets Recovery Account Programme

press release

National Development Agency's response to Newzroom Afrika Interview on CARA Programme For GBVF

The National Development Agency (NDA) has noted with concern the misleading commentary made by the Director of Rise Up Against GBV, Ms Mandisa Khanyile, on an interview with Newzroom Afrika on 7 February 2021. Ms Khanyile made remarks that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who had applied for the CARA funding have not been paid and that the NDA's report to the Social Development Portfolio Committee in Parliament about payment to these CSOs have been untrue.

The commentary made by Ms Khanyile, is not only misleading but malicious as it suggests that the NDA and the Department of Social Development have not been implementing crucial government intervention towards the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in the country through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) Programme.

The Department of Social Development as the lead and coordinating Department for the Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) requested for funds from the Criminal Assets Recovery Account Fund for strengthening prevention of victimization and support services for victims of crime and violence. The Victim Empowerment Programme is one of the key priorities of thae Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster as reflected in the Integrated Criminal Justice System Strategy and it contributes to Outcome 3: "People in South Africa are and feel safe."

The NDA, in partnership with the Department of Social Development and the Interim Steering Committee on GBVF, issued a Request for Proposals from CSOs that implement VEP in response to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide targeting all nine provinces in 2020. Through the Call for Proposals, a total of 592 applications were received from CSOs in all nine provinces.

The NDA Board approved funding to 312 CSOs to the value of R85,6 million, as recommended by the Grant Evaluation Committee. Of the Board approved funding, R36,75 million has been disbursed to approved CSOs. This amount comprises of R33,75m in first tranche payments to 249 CSOs, and R3m in second tranche payments to 22 CSOs.

The outstanding payments which have been committed, amount to R48,85 million. These are made up of both first tranche payments to the 63 remaining CSOs that were approved for funding, and second tranche payments committed to 290 approved CSOs. Payment delays are normally due to late reporting by implementing CSOs.

"As the NDA, we are committed to the empowerment of CSOs to ensure they are able to partner with Government and have sustainable programmes to respond to the scourge of GBVF in South Africa. We will ensure that the funds from the CARA Programme are given to the remaining approved CSOs to enable them to implement their Victim Empowerment Programmes. Our objective through this programme is not only to fund these CSOs but to capacitate them and enable them to have sustainable programmes that will deal with GBVF." Mrs Thamo Mzobe - NDA CEO

The NDA will continue to give regular feedback to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee and the public through NDA social media platforms and the media regarding the CARA Programme and the continued disbursement of the funds to the remaining CSOs.