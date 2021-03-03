Zimbabwe: Govt Announces School Calender for 2021

2 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Schools will re-open this month in a phased approach that will start with examination classes as the Government continues a delicate process of a return to normalcy in all facets of life after the Covid-19 furlough without risking a spike in infections.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa announced the phased reopening after the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

"Cabinet agreed that the school calendar for 2021 starts on a slightly phased approach, with the examination classes opening on 15th March and the rest on 22nd March 2021.

"Teachers for examination classes should therefore report for duty on 10th of March, and the rest on 17th March, 2021," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

