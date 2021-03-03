Ethiopia: Universities, Scholars Set Up Nile Forum

DEBRE MARKOS- Some 45 public universities' presidents and vice presidents have established Scholar's forum to well contribute what is expected of them via conducting problem solving researches on Nile River to help attain fruitful results in the years to come.

Speaking at the forum, Science and Higher Education State Minister Prof.Afework Kasu said the cardinal questions that need to be responded to, as to the forum, include: 'What should be the role and the participation of scholars in Nile River? What are scholars expected to do in order to make Nile River productive and development center? How to use Nile River sustainably in the long run?

"Establishing a well-coordinated, organized and thrived forum is instrumental in accomplishing various researches and coming up with better alternatives for development and prosperity towards which

Ethiopia is swiftly advancing. Hence, the coming together of different university scholars helps garner productive collective thoughts," he said

The universities endorsed the Nile Forum to work together and develop various research projects specifically on Nile River at Debre Markos University.