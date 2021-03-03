Ethiopia: Corporation Generates Over 1.5 Bln Birr Revenue

Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation announced that it generated over 1.5 billion birr from profit oriented projects over the last six months.

Engineer Yonas Ayalew CEO of the corporation told The Ethiopian Herald that the corporation has abled to generate the stated amount of revenue through reforming itself focusing on four pillars such as profitability, time, quality, and human resource skill and working culture.

As to him, the corporation obtained 181 million birr profit from the projects in this fiscal year.

He underscored that the corporation has been operating through setting 16 project management knowledge area which enables to finalize the projects within a planned duration of time so as to beef up profit

He further stated that the capability of the corporation to finalize the projects within the planned timeframe the commitment of leaders and employees are attributable to the success of the corporation.

He reflected that currently the corporation launched the construction of 63 projects with an outlay of 42 billion birr. "The corporation has been nurturing the finalization of projects within a planned duration of time noting that Entoto Art Gallery and Abebech Gobena Women and Children Hospital projects are the reflection of this fact," he said.

Tinfu Muche, Communication Director with the corporation on his part said that the corporation has been employing a range of technologies with a view to enhancing effectiveness.

To this end, the corporation has been developing data center and network infrastructures to closely follow up the progress of activities in project management, human resource management, construction resource management system, cash flowing system and procurement tracking system.

According to the director, the corporation set camera at Megech Dam and Irrigation project to well supervise the performance of the project.