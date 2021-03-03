Ethiopia: Choke Treaty Signs to Develop Choke Mountain Together

Choke treaty has signed a memorandum of understanding among Ethiopian public universities and research institutions to develop choke mountain in sustainable way since it is the main water tank of Nile River comprising 273 small fountain source and 59 rivers sources.

Science and Higher Education, State Minister Prof. Afework Kassu said developing the choke mountain areas is supporting the greenery development program of Ethiopia.

"We should pass an inviting environment to the next generation as our forefathers and foremothers transferred good environment and we, Ethiopians can do anything moving in unison even against poverty, climate change as well as any common adversary can be defeated through unity," he said.

He also noted that as our forefathers had defeated the Italian invaders at Adwa, our priority agenda needs to be environmental protection and marching against poverty via fuelling development and growth campaign especially developing crucial areas like the Choke river basin.

"Choke development issues such as restoring dry rivers, fountains and degraded parts of the mountain need to be our universities priority areas as Choke treaty is one part of Ethiopian green development program," he said.

Solomon Binor (Ph.D) Science affairs Deputy Director General in Science and Higher Education said that these universities have signed to assure and manage the sustainability of GERD.

As some river source are found around, and it helps universities and research institutions initiate their common and coordination support so as to strengthen the effort of sustainability in particular.

It also helps augment academic excellence and awareness about the relevance of Dam and other crucial aspect of Ethiopia.

Hence, universities have to mobilize resources cooperatively. Choke Mountain found above at 4100 meters above sea level.