Ethiopia: Oromia State Says Foils Over Six Destructive Calls On Six Months

Oromia State disclosed that it has aborted over six calls meant to create havoc in the state during the first half of the year.

Addressing the State's Council, Oromia State President Shimeles Abdissa said that the state government, in collaboration with the people of the state, was able to foil the series of calls for violence by anti-peace elements.

Shimeles appreciated the public for shunning the repeated provocative propaganda of the forces to ignite communal violence and its cooperation with the security forces.

Shimeles added that the government has been working diligently to curb the plots of the destructive forces, and thus managed to foil their destructive plans through the collaborative effort of the people and the security structure of the region.

A good number of the members of TPLF, OLF Shanee, and Abbaa Torbee have surrendered, some are brought to the court while others were killed in the course of the military operation, he said.

He added that the work of rehabilitating the survivors of some violence intrigued by the forces have been carried out. Several investment projects that could strengthen the fraternity with the neighboring peoples of Ethiopia have been executed.

Several projects aimed at ensuring sovereignty of the constitution were implemented. The corruption and crime investigation operations by the police and judiciary have depicted significant improvement over the six months, as to Shimeles.

The president expressed the regional government's strong interest to make the coming 6th round general election free, credible, and democratic that could lay the foundation for the national move towards democracy.

The government is ready to conform to the directives of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia regarding the election, and put it into practice. It also expressed the government's commitment to ensure peace and good governance in the region.

Several investment and agricultural mechanization aimed at improving farmers' lives and boosting crop production have been carried out by the regional government, learnt from the meeting.