Ethiopia: Victory of Adwa Initiates Africans Fight for Independence - Russian Ambassador

3 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
opinion

ADDIS ABABA (ENA)- Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin said the victory of Adwa not only proved the power of Ethiopian and its leadership of that time, but also paved the way for the fight for independence in other African countries.

The Ambassador congratulated to the government and people of Ethiopia at the eve of the 125th anniversary of the glorious Victory of Adwa.

"This Victory not only proved the power of Ethiopian people and Ethiopian leadership of that time," Evgeny Terekhin said, adding "but also paved the way for the fight for independence, in other African countries. It inspired the whole continent, turned Ethiopia into an icon of liberty for African people."

Ethiopia defended its independence, sovereignty in a fierce fight against colonialism in 1896 in the Battle of Adwa, he added.

Russia was on the side of the Ethiopian brothers in this battle "makes me especially proud," he recalled.

The Victory of Adwa demonstrated importance of people's unity and solidarity for achievement of common goals. It remains an eternal lesson of history for modern and future generations, the ambassador added.

He finally expressed his best wishes of peace and prosperity to the people of Ethiopia.

