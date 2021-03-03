East Africa: 'Attempts to Resurrect Devilish TPLF, Not Bringpeace to the Horn - ' Pres. Mustafa

3 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

Any attempts to resurrect the devilish TPLF in the name of human rights protection and humanitarianism will not bring peace to the Horn of Africa, Somali State President Mustafa Omer said.

In his recent tweet, President Mustafa raised a question that : "Are we afraid of confronting imperialism that subordinates human rights to its strategic interests?"

"TPLF orphans in the diaspora have included me in the list of what they consider their nemeses. If only they knew I will wear their accusations as a badge of honour," he stated.

"If I had any role in the extermination of the terrorist TPLF, it is a role I consider history's favour to me. I will not sleep until I ensure they are given the punishment they deserve for terrorizing and dehumanizing my people for decades."

As for the so-called international partners, when will they talk about the Gunagado massacre, the Qorille massacre, the Malqaqa massacre, the Dhagaxmadow massacre, the Mooyaha massacre... and the many other killings committed by TPLF against the Somali people, he stressed.

