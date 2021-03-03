Namibia: Man Killed After Staring At Urinating Suspect

2 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A WINDHOEK man was killed in a stabbing incident on Saturday after he allegedly stared at a urinating man.

According to a police report issued on Monday, the incident happened in the Maroela area of Katutura after the suspect asked the victim why he was staring at him while he was urinating.

The police reported that the victim, identified as Clinton Erastus Shou (23), denied staring at the suspect, who then moved to Shou and stabbed him with a knife.

Shou was rushed to Katutura Intermediate Hospital, but died.

The suspect has been arrested and is expected to make a first court appearance this week.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

