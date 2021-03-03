Namibia: Man Killed After Staring At Urinating Suspect

A WINDHOEK man was killed in a stabbing incident on Saturday after he allegedly stared at a urinating man.

According to a police report issued on Monday, the incident happened in the Maroela area of Katutura after the suspect asked the victim why he was staring at him while he was urinating.

The police reported that the victim, identified as Clinton Erastus Shou (23), denied staring at the suspect, who then moved to Shou and stabbed him with a knife.

Shou was rushed to Katutura Intermediate Hospital, but died.

The suspect has been arrested and is expected to make a first court appearance this week.