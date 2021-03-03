Liberia: Senator Jonathan Kaipay and Partners Dedicate Bridge Linking Bassa and Nimba

3 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton Wroinbee Tiah

Grand Bassa — Decades of finding it difficult for the people of Klehn town to get their way to other parts of the county and Nimba, Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay, through the help of the United Methidist Church, has dedicated a bridge over the Wee River, District 3c, Grand Bassa County.

The value of the bridge is put at US$120,000.

The Klehn Town Wee Bridge connects Grand Bassa and Nimba counties .

Before now, vehicle had never passed through Klehn town to get to Nimba or from the other side, due to the lack of bridge.

Citizens walked several hours before getting their produce to Compound #3 and sometimes others who might have critical health conditions sometimes meet their untimely death while in route to a health facilities.

Speaking at the dedication program, the head of Liberia's United Methodist Development Services, Madam Emma Okai Wleh said the construction of the bridge was made available through the Senator's office and in collaboration with the United Methodist Church and the community.

The head of Liberia United Methodist Development Services mentioned that the people of Klehn town contributed 5 percent, while the Methodist Church contributed 40 and the Senator contributed 55 percent.

Madam Okai Wleh noted that the completion of the bridge is one of the biggest achievements for the district .

She thanked the people of the district for their contributions and prayed that the bridge will ease the many challenges the people have been faced with in getting their produce to Compound 3 and parts adjacent.

Speaking, Senator Jonathan Kaipay thanked the United Methodist Church and the community for their steadfastness in ensuring that the bridge was completed.

Sen. Kaipay also used the occasion to call on the people of Bassa that the best way to evaluate him is to think about the Klehn Town Wee Bridge.

"I don't have much to say but let me call on the people of Bassa that the best way to evaluate me is to think about this bridge if they want to evaluate me."

Meanwhile, inhabitants of the area have thanked Sen. Kaipay and the United Methodist Church for making them to have a newly constructed bridge.

"The construction of this bridge will help us to get our produce to the market and enable us to connect with Nimba."

The dedication, which was held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Klehn Town, District 3c, Grand Bassa County, brought together the head of the United Methodist Church, Bishop Samuel Quire, Hon. Vincent Willie, elders, religious leaders, among others.

