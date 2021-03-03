Liberia: The Late Dr. Thomas Jaye

Monrovia — A visiting delegation from the Kofi Anna International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana has mourned with the family and friends of one of the longest-serving members of the staff of the KAIPTC, the late Professor Thomas Jaye.

It may be recalled that Prof. Jaye, who was affectionately called TJ, died July 31, 2020 in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Liberia following a brief illness

The visiting KAIPTC delegation, which is headed by Major/General Francis Ofori, Commandant, KAIPTC, on Sunday, February 28, 2021, visited the cemetery where the late Prof. Jaye was buried.

At the cemetery, the KAIPTC delegation laid wreath on the grave of the late Dr. Jaye and prayed that his soul rest in peace. Thereafter, the delegation visited the residence of Mr. Andrew Jaye, the brother of the late Dr. Jaye where Major/General Ofori, on behalf of the delegation, conveyed the condolences of the KAIPTC and informed the family and friends that the KAIPTC has decided to rename its regular work-in-progress meeting which is a milestone event for every research activity undertaken at the Centre, after the late Professor Thomas Jaye.

"It is now known as the Thomas Jaye Work-in-Progress Series. This honor is in conformity with the reality that Prof. Jaye nurtured works and minds at the Centre and, for that matter, renaming an event that forms part of the incubation of research products at the Centre, is appropriate. I hope that this gesture will help keep his legacy alive," Major/General Ofori is quoted as saying when he gave the remarks at the opening of a two-day consultative dialogue meeting on combating maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea: challenges and prospects.

The two-day consultative dialogue meeting, which kicked off on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Royal Grand Hotel in Monrovia, successfully ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

"The obvious reason for this gathering, is to deliberate on the state of maritime threat responses in ECOWAS maritime zones E and F. To learn lessons that would guide the implementation of our project on maritime crimes and prosecution in the Gulf of Guinea, with the UNDP and the Government of Japan focusing on strengthening maritime crime arrest and prosecution efforts in the member states of maritime zones E and F," the top Ghanaian military official pointed out.

"We are also here to mourn with the family and friends of one of the longest-serving member of staff of the KAIPTC. I am referring to the late Professor Thomas Jaye who worked with the KAIPTC between 2004 and 2018 and became the Deputy Director for Research and Programmes. He later led the Business Development and Consultancy Unit of the KAIPTC. In 2018, he relocated to support the post-conflict reconstruction efforts of his home country, Liberia, and became the Executive Director of the Liberian Institute for Policy Studies and Research at the University of Liberia (UL)," he explained.

At the KAIPTC, he said the late Dr. Jaye made sterling contribution in mentoring our young staff, supporting the advancement of the research agenda and the evolution of the KAIPTC.

"We learnt about his sad demise on 31 July 2020. However, we could not travel to Monrovia to participate in his burial and funeral rites because of the on-going covid19 pandemic which led to the closure of airports and travel restrictions around the period of his burial. But our thoughts have always remained with his family and loved ones ever since our brother and colleague exited this world. I would like to invite you at this stage, to join me to observe one minute silence in honour of the late Professor Thomas Jaye... [one minute silence].... may his soul rest in peace," he, among other things, added.

