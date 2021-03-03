Liberia: The Late Dr. Thomas Jaye

3 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — A visiting delegation from the Kofi Anna International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana has mourned with the family and friends of one of the longest-serving members of the staff of the KAIPTC, the late Professor Thomas Jaye.

It may be recalled that Prof. Jaye, who was affectionately called TJ, died July 31, 2020 in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Liberia following a brief illness

The visiting KAIPTC delegation, which is headed by Major/General Francis Ofori, Commandant, KAIPTC, on Sunday, February 28, 2021, visited the cemetery where the late Prof. Jaye was buried.

At the cemetery, the KAIPTC delegation laid wreath on the grave of the late Dr. Jaye and prayed that his soul rest in peace. Thereafter, the delegation visited the residence of Mr. Andrew Jaye, the brother of the late Dr. Jaye where Major/General Ofori, on behalf of the delegation, conveyed the condolences of the KAIPTC and informed the family and friends that the KAIPTC has decided to rename its regular work-in-progress meeting which is a milestone event for every research activity undertaken at the Centre, after the late Professor Thomas Jaye.

"It is now known as the Thomas Jaye Work-in-Progress Series. This honor is in conformity with the reality that Prof. Jaye nurtured works and minds at the Centre and, for that matter, renaming an event that forms part of the incubation of research products at the Centre, is appropriate. I hope that this gesture will help keep his legacy alive," Major/General Ofori is quoted as saying when he gave the remarks at the opening of a two-day consultative dialogue meeting on combating maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea: challenges and prospects.

The two-day consultative dialogue meeting, which kicked off on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Royal Grand Hotel in Monrovia, successfully ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

"The obvious reason for this gathering, is to deliberate on the state of maritime threat responses in ECOWAS maritime zones E and F. To learn lessons that would guide the implementation of our project on maritime crimes and prosecution in the Gulf of Guinea, with the UNDP and the Government of Japan focusing on strengthening maritime crime arrest and prosecution efforts in the member states of maritime zones E and F," the top Ghanaian military official pointed out.

"We are also here to mourn with the family and friends of one of the longest-serving member of staff of the KAIPTC. I am referring to the late Professor Thomas Jaye who worked with the KAIPTC between 2004 and 2018 and became the Deputy Director for Research and Programmes. He later led the Business Development and Consultancy Unit of the KAIPTC. In 2018, he relocated to support the post-conflict reconstruction efforts of his home country, Liberia, and became the Executive Director of the Liberian Institute for Policy Studies and Research at the University of Liberia (UL)," he explained.

At the KAIPTC, he said the late Dr. Jaye made sterling contribution in mentoring our young staff, supporting the advancement of the research agenda and the evolution of the KAIPTC.

"We learnt about his sad demise on 31 July 2020. However, we could not travel to Monrovia to participate in his burial and funeral rites because of the on-going covid19 pandemic which led to the closure of airports and travel restrictions around the period of his burial. But our thoughts have always remained with his family and loved ones ever since our brother and colleague exited this world. I would like to invite you at this stage, to join me to observe one minute silence in honour of the late Professor Thomas Jaye... [one minute silence].... may his soul rest in peace," he, among other things, added.

Post Views: 3

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.