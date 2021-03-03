Nigeria: Bandits Kill Six in Multiple Attacks On Kaduna Communities

3 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Six people have been killed by bandits in multiple attacks on communities in Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

This bring to 23, the total number of people killed in the state in the past three days, going by official confirmations of the attacks by the state government.

In a statement issued yesterday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan said the six persons were "killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru LGAs, as reported by security agencies."

He said in Igabi LGA, "the bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari while one Dahiru Saidu was left injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital."

The commissioner said further that in Gwada village, also Igabi, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

Aruwan said, "In another incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.

"Similarly, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru LGA, one resident known simply as 'Likita' was shot dead"."

He said "Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured citizen a quick recovery."

On Sunday, seven people were killed in attacks on communities in Igabi and Kajuru LGAs while 10 people were killed by bandits in communities in Zangon Kataf and Chikun LGAs.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

