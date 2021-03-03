Nigeria: NASS Makes U-Turn On Passage of Electoral Act By March

3 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo and Emameh Gabriel

The passage of Electoral Act (as amended) may not be feasible in the first quarter of 2021 as earlier promised by the leadership of the National Assembly.

Chairman of the National Assembly and president of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, made this known yesterday during an engagement of the Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters.

Ahmed Lawan, was reacting to a presentation made by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu on challenges before the commission and measures being put in place to address them.

It would be recalled that chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya told LEADERSHIP in an exclusive interview that 85% of the section of the Electoral Act has been amended, assuring that the Bill would be passed into law in the first quarter of 2021.

Gaya said: "It is the end of the first quarter of the year, which is the end of March 2021. We are working with attorney-general's office because if we pass the Bill to Mr President to assent he will ask for their consent, but if they are carried along into the preparation they will simply advise the president to sign.

However, this might not be feasible as National Assembly has shifted the goalposts again.

According to him, "The electoral act amendment is something that we have taken very seriously and our committees both in the Senate and the House are working so hard and the two chambers are prepared to look into the report.

"Let me take this opportunity to assure Nigerians that Electoral Act Amendment, the constitutional review that our committees, both in the House and Senate are doing, will be passed before we go on our summer break. Our summer break is normally between June and July, said Lawan.

"We want to do a very thorough job. We want to create a legislative amendment that will ensure our electoral environment is enhanced. That our elections are better in terms of integrity, in terms of

transparency and we believe that when we are able to do that between June and July, we still be one and half year away from the 2023 general elections", he added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.