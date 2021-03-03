Nigeria: Chisom Onyeke, the Brain Behind Teni's Biggest Hit "Case"

3 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chris Onuoha

In Nigeria today, there are lots of creative works designed and developed by experts, who have remained "on the low key", regardless of their mind-blowing contributions in their various careers and professions.

Here, is x-raying the outstanding and creative works of Chisom Obinna Onyeke, popularly known as Jay Synths, in the entertainment world. He is a Nigeria record producer and sound engineer with a midas touch.

Onyeke came out big with the production of the Afro fusion song titled "Case", by famous Nigeria Singer Teni, which won several awards, including the prestigious Headies Award, Producer of the year at 2019/2020 SoundCity Awards.

JaySynths has continued to produce award winning songs for top rated Nigeria and Africa musical Artistes.

With years of experience and monumental efforts to remain intrinsically relevant in the industry, he has worked with several artistes that include Skibii; Ice Prince; Mr. Eazi; Victor AD; Hotkid among others.

Some of his works which could be described as ground breaking and chart topping may include Power Rangers, Wait, Daz How Star Do by Skibii, Obiato by Kuami Eugene, just to mention a few.

With his sudden rise and prolific production of new songs trending across the globe, Chisom Obinna Onyeke has remained determined in his career in expressing and engaging excellence in his production.

He is currently married to famous Nigeria beauty queen, Queen Christy Daniels, and are blessed with a son, another buddying dude in the making.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.