Namibia: Japan Makes Massive Food Donation

3 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The government of Japan has pledged to provide food aid worth about N$50 million in support of the Namibian government's efforts in tackling hardship caused by the prolonged drought and Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, Japan ambassador to Namibia Harada Hideaki and deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah signed a grant agreement for food aid by the government of Japan. The donation includes 3 000 tons of Japanese rice valued at N$50 million.

In addition to this emergency food aid, Japan has started implementing a technical cooperation project in the northern regions, which aims to increase food production. The project aims to improve the livelihood of small-scale farmers through diversification of agricultural and farm products, to provide skill training, and to facilitate farmers' access to markets.

Ambassador Harada emphasised that the motto of Japan's policy towards Africa is 'Respect Africa's ownership, support in the spirit of partnership'.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Namibia and Japan 31 years ago, cooperation between the two countries has grown from strength to strength. In 2020, an exchange of notes was signed with Japan on the provision for medical equipment to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Another signing ceremony took place for the provision of vocational training equipment supported by the government of Japan under the economic and social development programme and a memorandum of understanding in the field of sports was signed on 28 October 2020.

"Japan is among the countries that continue to be with us in difficult situations, be it drought and health pandemic. Therefore, the assistance offered has made and will continue to make a difference in the lives of many Namibians," she applauded.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted this donation comes at the right time when many Namibians are still struggling with the impacts of the Covid-19 virus. Similarly, she said while some parts of Namibia may have received good rains, there are some areas where food would be a challenge.

"Having said that, the assistance you gave will be directed towards those who need it most through the Office of the Prime Minister's Disaster Management Unit," she added.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.