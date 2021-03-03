South Africa: Khumalo Announces 21-Man Squad for Afcon U17 Tourney

Amajimbos have been drawn into group C of the tournament together with West African opponents Cameroon, Senegal and Mali. They will play their group matches in Casablanca, Morocco's economic capital and the country's biggest metropolitan.

The team is expected to leave for Morocco on Thursday, 4 March 2021 to continue with their preparations ahead of their opening match on 15 March 2021 against Mali.

They will then face current AFCON champions Cameroon on 18 March 2021 and Senegal on 21 March 2021.

Head Coach Khumalo said these were exciting times for him and his team and oozed confidence that the team will do the country proud.

"We are looking forward to a tough but exciting tournament. We are ready to put up a great show and advertise the South African style of play. In the past South Africa has done very well in the U-17 tournament and we intend to continue doing so," said Khumalo.

"It is unfortunate that there will be no U-17 FIFA World Cup this year as qualification for that tournament was our ultimate goal. However, we will go to Morocco and bring back with us the much needed international experience for these players as they are the stars of tomorrow," added Khumalo.

Final u17 Squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Callum THOMPSON KZN Academy (KwaZulu Natal)

Deejan AH SHENE Ubuntu FC (Western Cape)

Tyrique SIMONS SuperSport United (Gauteng)

DEFENDERS

Akhanyile NORAWANA School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Siyabonga GUMEDE School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Puso DITHEJANE School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Abram MASHELE Supersport United (Gauteng)

MIDFIELDERS:

Kabelo KGOSITLILE Baroka (Limpopo)

Yamkela PHALANE AmaZulu (KwaZulu Natal)

Luciano JONAS Unattached (formerly with Bidvest Wits)

Siphesihle TATI Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Mduduzi SHABALALA Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Ntandoyenkosi NKOSI Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Luphumlo SIFUMBA Cape Town City (Western Cape)

Siyabong KHOZA Panarama FC (Gauteng)

Unathi RADEBE Cape Town Spurs (Western Cape)

FORWARDS:

Keaviano FRANCIS School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Sanele SKOSANA AP Apprentice Academy (Gauteng)

Mikhenso MBIGA TS Galaxy (Mpumalanga)

Thabang MAHLANGU SuperSport United (Gauteng)

Njabulo HLONGWANE Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)