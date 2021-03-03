South Africa: Khumalo Announces 21-Man Squad for Afcon U17 Tourney

3 March 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Amajimbos have been drawn into group C of the tournament together with West African opponents Cameroon, Senegal and Mali. They will play their group matches in Casablanca, Morocco's economic capital and the country's biggest metropolitan.

The team is expected to leave for Morocco on Thursday, 4 March 2021 to continue with their preparations ahead of their opening match on 15 March 2021 against Mali.

They will then face current AFCON champions Cameroon on 18 March 2021 and Senegal on 21 March 2021.

Head Coach Khumalo said these were exciting times for him and his team and oozed confidence that the team will do the country proud.

"We are looking forward to a tough but exciting tournament. We are ready to put up a great show and advertise the South African style of play. In the past South Africa has done very well in the U-17 tournament and we intend to continue doing so," said Khumalo.

"It is unfortunate that there will be no U-17 FIFA World Cup this year as qualification for that tournament was our ultimate goal. However, we will go to Morocco and bring back with us the much needed international experience for these players as they are the stars of tomorrow," added Khumalo.

Final u17 Squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Callum THOMPSON KZN Academy (KwaZulu Natal)

Deejan AH SHENE Ubuntu FC (Western Cape)

Tyrique SIMONS SuperSport United (Gauteng)

DEFENDERS

Akhanyile NORAWANA School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Siyabonga GUMEDE School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Puso DITHEJANE School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Abram MASHELE Supersport United (Gauteng)

MIDFIELDERS:

Kabelo KGOSITLILE Baroka (Limpopo)

Yamkela PHALANE AmaZulu (KwaZulu Natal)

Luciano JONAS Unattached (formerly with Bidvest Wits)

Siphesihle TATI Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Mduduzi SHABALALA Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Ntandoyenkosi NKOSI Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Luphumlo SIFUMBA Cape Town City (Western Cape)

Siyabong KHOZA Panarama FC (Gauteng)

Unathi RADEBE Cape Town Spurs (Western Cape)

FORWARDS:

Keaviano FRANCIS School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Sanele SKOSANA AP Apprentice Academy (Gauteng)

Mikhenso MBIGA TS Galaxy (Mpumalanga)

Thabang MAHLANGU SuperSport United (Gauteng)

Njabulo HLONGWANE Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.