South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer Welcomes Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute First Year Students

press release

Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute welcomes first year students

The campus of Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute was abuzz this week as, amidst strict Covid-19 protocols, excited first-year students arrived on campus for the first time.

In his welcome message to students, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, reminded students that Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute was the oldest agricultural training centre on the African continent.

Meyer: "lsenburg Agricultural Training Institute was established in 1898 and was the first centre for agricultural training in Africa. The Institute has an outstanding reputation for equipping our youth with the requisite knowledge and skills to contribute to the future of the agricultural economy."

Meyer continues: "One of my key priorities is structured education. The future of a sustainable agricultural sector is dependent on new information, technology advancement, a generation of agri-workers and youth with appropriate skills and qualifications to engage within an inclusive agricultural economy."

According to the Head of the Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute, Ms Hayley Rodkin, it is expected that approximately 253 first-year students will arrive on campus over the next few days.

Rodkin: "Over the past two days, we have allowed students to settle in and introduced them to their new environment. Expected students per training programme are B.Agric - 88; Diploma - 114 and Learnership Certificates - 51."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three such students are Logan Jacobs, Corné Johnstone and MacNeil Buda.

Logan hails from the farm Zorgvliet outside Stellenbosch.

Logan: "I will be completing a learnership in plant science. I am the proud daughter of an agri worker. I cannot wait to begin my journey towards a career in agriculture."

Corné Johnstone, studying towards a B.Agric Degree, comes from Langkloof near Uniondale.

Johnstone: "I am very excited to be here and cannot wait to discover what Elsenburg has to offer."

Ceres-born MacNeil Buda, who completed a learnership in 2020, will be starting his national diploma this year.

Buda: "I am so excited that based on my academic performance in 2020, I can now progress towards completing my national diploma."

"I wish our students well and encourage them to protect themselves by continuing to wear their masks, sanitise regularly, and maintain a safe social distance," concludes Meyer.