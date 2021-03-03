Malawi: Kajoke Booted Out of Malawi Training Camp

Nyasa Big Bullets forward Hassan Kajoke has been suspended from the Malawi National Football Team for sneaking out of training camp at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre last Sunday.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Kajoke sneaked out of camp without the consent of the Head Coach (Meck Mwase) or Team Manager (Clement Kafwafwa).

Kajoke returned to Mpira Village--formerly Chiwembe Technical Centre--on Monday after spending a night with his family, claims the letter signed by FAM Secretary General Alfred Gunda.

"The reason for the suspension is that, on the evening of Sunday, 28th February, 2021, the football player left training camp at Mpira Village in Chiwembe for home without the consent of the team manager or head coach contrary to Article 14 of the National Team Code of Conduct: Respect for rules during camp," the letter, addressed to his parent club, reads in part.

The football player resurfaced without providing any plausible reason of his absence.

Gunda also states in the letter that Kajoke is suspended from the Flames until further notice.

By sneaking out of Flames camp, Kajoke also contravened Covid-19 containment rules--all players, after undergoing Covid-19 test, are not supposed to leave camp without the consent from technical panel.

The Flames are preparing for Group B 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon reverse qualifying encounters against South Sudan and Uganda on March 24 in Khartoum, Sudan on March 24 and on March 29 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, respectively.

Malawi are third with four points from four games, four points behind leaders Group B leaders Burkina Faso and three points behind second placed Uganda. South Sudan anchors the Group with three points from four games as well.