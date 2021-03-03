Malawi: Kajoke Booted Out of Malawi Training Camp

3 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Nyasa Big Bullets forward Hassan Kajoke has been suspended from the Malawi National Football Team for sneaking out of training camp at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre last Sunday.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Kajoke sneaked out of camp without the consent of the Head Coach (Meck Mwase) or Team Manager (Clement Kafwafwa).

Kajoke returned to Mpira Village--formerly Chiwembe Technical Centre--on Monday after spending a night with his family, claims the letter signed by FAM Secretary General Alfred Gunda.

"The reason for the suspension is that, on the evening of Sunday, 28th February, 2021, the football player left training camp at Mpira Village in Chiwembe for home without the consent of the team manager or head coach contrary to Article 14 of the National Team Code of Conduct: Respect for rules during camp," the letter, addressed to his parent club, reads in part.

The football player resurfaced without providing any plausible reason of his absence.

Gunda also states in the letter that Kajoke is suspended from the Flames until further notice.

By sneaking out of Flames camp, Kajoke also contravened Covid-19 containment rules--all players, after undergoing Covid-19 test, are not supposed to leave camp without the consent from technical panel.

The Flames are preparing for Group B 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon reverse qualifying encounters against South Sudan and Uganda on March 24 in Khartoum, Sudan on March 24 and on March 29 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, respectively.

Malawi are third with four points from four games, four points behind leaders Group B leaders Burkina Faso and three points behind second placed Uganda. South Sudan anchors the Group with three points from four games as well.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.