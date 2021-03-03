Malawi: Utm Goes to Polls in Eastern Region

A key partner in the governing Tonse alliance, UTM Party, is electing its regional governor for the East as well as filling other positions.

Other positions to be filled include that of elections first deputy and second deputy governors for the region.

The delegates are also electing regional secretary and regional treasure.

On the position of regional governor three people are contesting; former DPP regional governor for the East ,Julius Paipi, acting UTM regional governor for the East Harvey Mwalabu and former DPP NGC member Romeo Bwanali.

UTM Director of Political Affairs Anita Kalinde is expected to preside over the elections at Mangochi Turn Off in Balaka.