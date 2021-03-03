Namibia: Nkurenkuru to Get Nored Office

Nkurenkuru — The northern regional electricity distributor (Nored) is set to construct a new and modern office to the tune of N$3.7 million in Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West region with the view to improve service delivery. The new building will consist of two cashiers, two technical offices, a boardroom and a store. It is a fully-fledged office that will render all type of services such as applying for new connections, payment of accounts, buying electricity, maintenance and operational services.

"The launch of this project forms part of Nored's outstanding commitment to expand its widespread presence or footprints across its area of operation and bring electricity services closer to the people," said Nored board chairperson Sacky Kayone, during the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday. The chairman said Nored has made this strategic choice in order to enhance the operational capabilities and effectiveness of services delivery in the region.

"This is because the attainment of the social and economic development objectives of our nation depends on the quality and reliable supply of electricity," he noted. Currently, Nored is renting office space at a monthly fee of N$5 000. The office space is not sufficient to deliver efficient services to residents, the chairman said. This situation has crippled the quality of service delivery and frustrated customers as a result of the infrastructure and facility limitations.

"It is for these reasons that Nored decided to invest in its own infrastructure with a principal objective to improve on the standard of service delivery and create value for its stakeholders and customers," he said. The tender for the construction of the new office building was awarded to Omagongati Building Construction Cc. This project is expected to be completed in six months. Kayone urged the company to complete the project not only on time but according to the specifications and requirements.

"But most importantly with high quality. Lastly, please fulfil your social responsibility to create as many jobs as possible for the local people. Preference should be given to local people for any labour works," Kayone said. The board head also called upon the inhabitants of Nkurenkuru town and the entire Kavango West to appreciate the development, as the office that is going to be constructed will serve them.

"I am convinced that the completion of this office and other facilities that have been set up will bring enormous benefits to all of you. You must jealously guard these facilities so that they are not vandalised. In this manner, these facilities can also serve generations to come," he stated.