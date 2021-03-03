South Africa: Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism Assists Businesses to Stay Open and Keep Operating Safely

press release

With the move to Alert Level 1 this week we appeal to all employers and employees to please continue to adhere to the critical safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have worked hard to help businesses in the Western Cape to open safely, and most recently the Department of Economic Development and Tourism have secured the services of an occupational health & safety (OHS) agency to assist businesses at no cost.

Through our engagements with businesses, we have heard how many are struggling to implement the necessary workplace safety protocols and so the OHS support is available to assist businesses to ensure compliance. This includes assistance such as completing Covid-19 risk assessments, developing risk mitigation plans and implementing relevant sector-specific Covid-19 health and safety measures.

Businesses that are in need of this support may contact the OHS service provider Afro Centric Fast Pulse Employee Benefit Solutions directly at Covid19.ohas@afrocentric-ics.com. (Please note that this support is only available until 23 March 2021)

Working together we can ensure that businesses remain open and more people get back to work so we can save jobs and save the economy in the Western Cape.

Our workplace safety programme team have responded to over 4 200 complaints by customers and employees of non-compliance by businesses in the Western Cape. Where we can assist and advise businesses to implement these necessary safety measures, we have done so, but where there are serious violations of the safety measures these are reported to the Department of Employment and Labour with a request for immediate action which may include temporary closure of the business.

Employers and employees are also encouraged to make use of the valuable Covid-19 workplace safety resources which can be found on the Western Cape government's website:

Read our health guidelines on preventing and managing Covid-19 infections in the workplace: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/frequently-asked-questions/frequently-asked-questions-how-prevent-and-manage-covid-19-infections

Download our Covid-19 safety information materials for the workplace such as posters, decals and checklists: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/resources

Find Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suppliers through our PPE marketplace: supportbusiness.co.za/marketplace

Report a positive case of Covid-19 in your workplace to the Western Cape Department of Health with this online form: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/reporting-covid-19-workplace

Report businesses that are not following the necessary health guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 using this online form: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-business-safety-complaint-form

The move to Alert Level 1 is a welcome relief for businesses across the Western Cape who have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and provides an opportunity to breathe new life into the economy. We will continue to work hard to support businesses and save jobs, focusing with urgency on the rebuilding of our economy in the Western Cape.