Namibia: Ali Celebrates Its 100th Group of Leader Graduates

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) recently celebrated the 100th group of leaders who completed their training and received their NQA accredited Certificate in Transformational Leadership. Amongst these were the ministry of health and social services leaders from Oshakati, Omaruru, the Omaheke region and Katutura hospital.

Revonia Kahivere, CSI manager of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, recognized the collaboration between the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS) and ALI which has been successful for more than five years, resulting in more than 50 health administrators and leaders being armoured with the power to effectively raise productivity while inspiring agility of thought and process in communities across the country.

She added: "Our partnership with ALI is especially inspired by the organisation's belief that Africa should, and can solve its own challenges through tailored value-based leadership development programmes. The foundation is further motivated by the ambitions of transforming Africa into a beacon of hope and self-sustainability for the rest of the third world. The FirstRand Namibia Foundation strongly believes that supporting projects that create a chain of empowerment can contribute significantly towards enhancement of our mindsets, our abilities to pick up on opportunities or address challenges, all the while effectively growing our economy."

Dr Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie from ALI said that through the intervention at the African Leadership Institute, individuals are inspired and enabled to lead powerful transformation in their personal life, character and emotional intelligence, in their relationships at home and work as well as in their performance in the workplace and the communities.

"This holistic leadership training intervention equips and empowers leaders to take up their responsibilities and to make a significant difference in their sphere of influence. Through the generous support and sponsorship from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, another group of 12 leaders will register during 2021 for the Certificate in Transformational Leadership at the African Leadership Institute."