Namibia: Namcol Records Significant Intake

3 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol) has witnessed a significant increase in the number of learners aspiring to improve their grade 11 and 12 results compared to the previous years.

Namcol spokesperson Freddy Kaukungua said since the enrollment day commenced, the institution has registered over 600 grade 12 learners and approximately 400 learners registering for grade 11.

"The number of learners to be registered in this academic year will be determined by the demand, however, the number of learners we can enrol per day is very limited," said Kaukungua.

Addressing journalists this week, Namcol director Heroldt Murangi said the increase in the number of learners is caused by the high demand for the old curriculum, which the institution will phase out this year.

"A few days after the annual enrolment for grade 12 commenced, a shortage of material for the grade 12 learners was experienced. The huge turnout due to the demand for the old curriculum exceeded all planned numbers of books printed for 2021," he said.

Murangi added that there is a projected 30% increase in the new print run for depleted material in 10 subjects which will amount to more or less 49 000 study packs, available to an additional 20 000 learners at all centres countrywide.

Murangi further added that within four days of the enrolment process, many subjects were taken and few materials were left for learners to enrol which left the institution with no other alternative other than resorting to the printing of additional materials for learners in grade 12, where the demand now exceeds their resources.

"To meet this demand, the ministry of education allocated an amount of N$4 million to print additional study materials for 2021, old curriculum," he added.

In essence, learners may register without material and once new printed materials are available, they will be called back to receive their materials and commence with their academic activities.

"The plan is to have all learners receive their materials by 31 March 2021," said Murangi.

