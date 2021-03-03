Zimbabwe: Duo Storm Into Olympic Boxing Qualifier Semis

3 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

The boxing pair of Trade Nkomozabo and Tadious Dzandiwandira have stormed into the semi-finals of the Africa Boxing Olympic qualifiers underway in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Both are expected to go into the ring for their semi-final bouts today in the late afternoon.

Flyweight start Nkomozabo romped to an easy 5-0 win over Champion Busigne of Uganda while Dzandiwandira laboured to a 3-2 victory over Kenya's Boniface Maina.

The bonanza was supposed to start from the preliminary rounds but after only six countries, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and the hosts showed up, the bouts startes from the quarter final stages.

Zimbabwe coach Alexander Kwangwari said expressed confidence the duo will win in the semi-finals and book places in the decisive finals.

The opponents for the Zimbabweans in the semis will be determined hours before the fights.

If the boxers go all the way and win the finals, they will secure tickets to the Olympic Games to be held this winter in Tokyo, Japan.

