Namibia: New Sports Body for NDF, Nampol and NCS Recognised... As NSFAF, NSC Collaboration Continues

3 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday officially launched the Namibia Uniform Forces/Service Sports Association, which is a new sports umbrella body that will accommodate athletes and regulate sporting activities of the Namibia Defence Force (NDF), Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) and the Namibia Police Force (NamPol).

NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said thst after long consultations with relevant stakeholders and the three forces, the Namibia Uniform Forces/Service Sports Association was successfully registered as a new umbrella body affiliated to the commission.

Mwiya added that athletes from the NDF, NamPol and NCS have in the past couple of years produced top athletes in the country who have gone on to represent Namibia with utmost pride at international level, and with the launch of the new body, more athletes from the three forces can now be unearthed.

"We started with this initiative in 2019 and after lengthy consultations we finally have this body as part of the regulating body. Thanks to NamScore Consultancy for inspiring the idea to launch the uniform body. Uniform forces have in the past produced several elite athletes such Helalia Johannes, Paulus Moses, Paulus Ambunda and Julius Indongo to mention but a few. So with this body being launched, we expect more athletes of similar calibre to be produced," he said.

Also speaking at yesterday's launch, NamPol's Kenneth Muatara, who is also the acting chairman of the newly formed body, thanked the NSC for affiliating their body with them and also acknowledged their leaders in the forces for allowing them to compete with other bodies, and not in isolation.

"Thanks to our leader, Chief Inspector Sebastian Ndeitunga for the opportunity to come up with a constitution which accommodates us the uniform members. This will now allow us to operate things officially and legally and not in isolation," he said.

Also during yesterday's launch, the NSC used the platform to announce the continuation of its running memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), a partnership that assists top performing athletes with study loans to pursue academic excellence at various institutions locally and abroad.

"The agreed MoU is a comprehensive framework of collaboration engaging the two organisations NSFAF and NSC and its affiliated members (sports federation and umbrella bodies) to be assisted with study loan facilities and supervise loan holders. The study loans are allocated to students who excel at national, regional, continental or international competitions and their candidatures are then analysed by the NSC in close corporation with the affiliates," it was explained.

Some of the acclaimed fields of study under the initiative include sports nutrition, sports data analytics, high-performance sport management, sports management and sports journalism.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.