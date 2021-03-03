Nigeria: EFCC Asks CCB to Produce Tinubu's Assets' Declaration Form

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has written to the Code of Conduct Bureau, requesting copies of the asset declaration form of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

A top official in the commission confirmed to Daily Trust on Tuesday night, the authenticity of the letter, dated November 6, 2020, with reference CR/3000/EFCC/LS/Vol4/322, which was circulated online yesterday.

The letter was signed by Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new chairman of the EFCC, when he was the head of the Lagos zonal office at that time.

"In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish the commission with the outstanding requested information of Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

"This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the EFCC Act 2004," the letter partly read.

Several calls to the mobile phone of the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, were not answered.

A former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, had written petitions to the EFCC, accusing the firm of tax evasion and being run by Tinubu albeit by proxy.