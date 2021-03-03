Namibia: Gondwana Gears Up for Improved Customer Service

3 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

With global and regional travel still restricted and household incomes depressed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gondwana Collection Namibia is using the quiet period in tourism to reinvent itself. As from 1 March 2021, the Gondwana Travel Centre in Windhoek is acting as an all-in-one hub for travel and safaris in Namibia and supports direct bookings to most Namibian hotels and lodges as well as all Gondwana properties. The centre also assists with car rental needs, travel support and destination management.

Emile Hart, the newly appointed Integrated Cluster Manager of the Gondwana Travel Centre maintained: "Anything is possible. We have time and all the opportunities in the world. We will do this the only way we know how - the Gondwana way. Individual guests in need of a personal touch are welcome to ask for tailor-made itineraries; agents can contact the Gondwana Travel Centre anytime for exciting FIT and group itineraries or scheduled tours."

In recent years, Gondwana added new brands to its portfolio within the tourism value chain, among them The Cardboard Box Travel Shop and Safari2Go. Following the implication of Covid-19 and ensuing structural changes within the Gondwana Collection Group, these two entities have now merged to form the Gondwana Travel Centre.

The internal renewal at Gondwana also includes the creation of the Safari2Go Online Travel Agency on www.namibian.org, which will soon be able to support accommodation establishments across the country and will bring these offerings to the world.

Gondwana Collection Namibia is excited to roll out these new projects and to play a vital role in ensuring the success of the Namibian tourism sector.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.