Zimbabwe: Coca Cola Market Project Stalls

The much hyped Harare City Council's Coca-Cola Market project which is almost at 90 percent completion and was scheduled to open sometime mid last year is seriously running behind schedule with council apportioning blame on a lack of funds to complete it.

Only a few touch ups are required to finish off the project set to accommodate between 1 000 and 1 600 vendors, but the local authority seem to be reluctant to invest in it.

Even numerous tours at the corner of Seke and Dieppe roads, commonly referred to as the Coke Corner, by Government and council officials over the past year seem to be failing to yield any positive results.

A visit at the site this morning showed a bleak picture of the situation. Weeds are all over the place with the project currently on halt.

Driving schools that invaded the place way back using it for conducting lessons were also seen going about with their business as usual.

City spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said lack of funds was stalling the project.