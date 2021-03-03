Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 28 New Infections and 10 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola announced the registration of 28 new cases, two deaths and 10 recovered patients, in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 24 were diagnosed in Luanda, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Huíla, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Moxico and 1 in Zaire, with ages ranging from 1 to 85 years old, 13 males and 15 females.

Both deaths were registered in the province of Luanda, involving Angolan citizens.

Regarding the recovered patients, 7 were resident in Luanda and 3 in Huíla.

The country currently registered 20,882 positive cases registered, with 510 deaths, 19 410 recovered and 962 active.

Of the current active diseased, 10 are severe, 23 moderate, 30 mild and 899 asymptomatic.

In the country's treatment centers, 63 patients are hospitalized, while in the institutional quarantine centers there are 53 people.

The authorities have 1, 474 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

The labs have processed 1 469 samples by RT-PCR.

