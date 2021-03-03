Angola: Constitution Review Announcement Praised By Opposition Parties

Luanda — Deputies in opposition parties on Tuesday manifested their satisfaction with the upcoming revision of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola (CRA), announced by the Head of State, João Lourenço.

The President of the Republic announced, during the opening of the 2nd ordinary session of the Cabinet Council, that under the terms of article 233 of the Constitution, he took the initiative to review the CRA, the terms of which will later be forwarded to the National Assembly for further steps.

The parliamentary whip of UNITA, Liberty Chiyaca, said he was satisfied with the revision of the Constitution, questioning, however, the reasons that led the Head of State to desire such a move.

The president of the CASA-CE coalition, Manuel Fernandes, said that the position of the Head of State confirms the stance of the opposition, which for some years now has defended the need to revise the country's constitution.

In his opinion, this review should, in the first place, give the National Assembly the role of overseeing the Executive's actions, as well as clarifying the problem of gradualism in municipal elections.

"Voting from oversea and gradualism are issues that must be deeply reflected on. We think that the Head of State should not be added to the list of deputies of a party, as well as the excess of powers of the chief magistrate of the nation should be altered, so that there is a balance in the organs of sovereignty ", he justified.

In the same line, the president of the FNLA party, Lucas Ngonda, affirmed that the current political system attributes excessive powers to the President of the Republic.

Lucas Ngonda stressed that the deputies are prevented from questioning the members of the Executive, since they have difficulties in initiating parliamentary inquiries.

He said he was happy with the possibility of revising the Constitution in relation to gradualism in municipal elections and the vote of citizens abroad.

On his turn, the president of the PRS party, Benedito Daniel, stressed that the revision of the CRA may restore the role of the National Assembly of supervisor over the actions of the Executive.

"We think that the announcement of revision of the Constitution by the President of the Republic responds the expectations of the Angolan people," he added.

