Angola: Constitution Review Proposal Delivered to National Assembly

Luanda — The Angolan Executive handed over this Tuesday to the National Assembly the proposal for a law to amend the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, in force since February 5, 2010.

The diploma was delivered by the minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, to the President of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Speaking to the press, the official clarified that the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, under the terms of article 233 of the Angolan Constitution, took the initiative to review the Constitution of the Republic of Angola (CRA).

He stressed that this is a set of proposals for revising the Constitution that aim to improve it, correcting aspects in the perspective of having a law capable of reviewing national life.

He said he counted on the contribution of political parties and members of civil society, aiming at a great law that responds to the wishes of the population.

When speaking at the opening of the 2nd ordinary meeting of the Cabinet Council, President João Lourenço said that he intends to clarify the question of Parliament's inspection of the acts of the President of the Republic, among other matters.

He pointed that the punctual review will cover the question of the voting process of Angolans living abroad, as well as the question of gradualism in municipal elections in Angola.

This will be the first revision of the Constitution of the Republic, approved in 2010 by the National Assembly.

At the time, the vote was not attended by UNITA deputies, who justified their absence as a protest.

According to the current law, the President of the Republic is elected head of the list of a party or coalition of political parties that obtains the greatest number of votes in an electoral election.

It establishes that the partial or total revision of this legal instrument can be made through a proposal by the President of the Republic or by two thirds of the deputies of the National Assembly.

